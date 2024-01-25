Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:21 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: The Tiffin Box at 7 Butts, Coventry; rated on January 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Fairfax Social Club at 182 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on January 17

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: MJ's Wyken Fish Bar at 42 Torcross Avenue, Coventry; rated on January 22

    • Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Unit 3, Coventry Station, Station Square, Coventry; rated on January 18

    • Rated 5: Jasmine at 142 Jardine Crescent, Coventry; rated on January 18

    • Rated 5: Porkys at Upper Hertford Street Food Vans, Hertford Street, Coventry; rated on January 15