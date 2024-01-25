Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Tiffin Box at 7 Butts, Coventry; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fairfax Social Club at 182 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on January 17
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: MJ's Wyken Fish Bar at 42 Torcross Avenue, Coventry; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Unit 3, Coventry Station, Station Square, Coventry; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Jasmine at 142 Jardine Crescent, Coventry; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Porkys at Upper Hertford Street Food Vans, Hertford Street, Coventry; rated on January 15