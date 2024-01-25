Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Coventry establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Tiffin Box at 7 Butts, Coventry; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Fairfax Social Club at 182 Spon Street, Coventry; rated on January 17

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: MJ's Wyken Fish Bar at 42 Torcross Avenue, Coventry; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Unit 3, Coventry Station, Station Square, Coventry; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Jasmine at 142 Jardine Crescent, Coventry; rated on January 18