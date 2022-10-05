Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 9:22 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Farmhouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 215 Beechwood Avenue, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 16.

And MEGHA'S KITCHEN, a takeaway at CV3 was also given a score of five on September 27.