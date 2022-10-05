Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Coventry establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Coventry’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Farmhouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 215 Beechwood Avenue, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 16.
And MEGHA'S KITCHEN, a takeaway at CV3 was also given a score of five on September 27.