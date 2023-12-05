New ratings awarded to social care services in Coventry
The latest scores for social care services in Coventry have been released – with four services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Coventry:
• The Willows: Requires improvement, last inspected on September 5.
• Minster Lodge Care Home: Good, last inspected on November 7.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Evolving Living Ltd: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 20.
• Bluewood Care Limited: Inadequate, last inspected on September 19.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.