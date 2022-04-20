One more death recorded in Coventry

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

The dashboard shows 801 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 800 on Tuesday.

They were among 17,729 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.