One more death recorded in Coventry

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:19 am

A total of 822 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 821 on Tuesday.

They were among 18,198 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 152,433 on Tuesday.