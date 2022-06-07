One more death recorded in Coventry

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

A total of 834 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 7 (Tuesday) – up from 833 on Monday.

They were among 18,417 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.