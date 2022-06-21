One more death recorded in Coventry

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.
A total of 837 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 21 (Tuesday) – up from 836 on Monday.
They were among 18,479 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,355 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 21 (Tuesday) – up from 156,250 on Monday.