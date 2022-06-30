One more death recorded in Coventry

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.
A total of 843 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 30 (Thursday) – up from 842 on Wednesday.
They were among 18,540 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,950 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 30 (Thursday) – up from 156,882 on Wednesday.