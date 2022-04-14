Rise in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:40 am
General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS England figures show 20,727 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in March.

That was a rise of 17% on the 17,740 visits recorded during February, and 36% more than the 15,286 patients seen in March 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in March 2020, there were 15,582 visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 8% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 19% compared to February, and 29% more than the 1.7 million seen during March 2021.

At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:

In March:

There were 189 booked appointments, up from 126 in February

70% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,215 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in February:

The median time to treatment was 62 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

Around 3% of patients left before being treated