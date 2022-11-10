Rise in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month
More patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 15,889 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in October.
That was a rise of 9% on the 14,628 visits recorded during September, but 23% lower than the 20,556 patients seen in October 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 14,467 visits to A&E departments run by Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 14% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 11% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.
At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:
In October:
There were 85 booked appointments, up from 58 in September
62% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
976 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients
Of those, four were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
The median time to treatment was 71 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated