Rise in visits to A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month

More patients visited A&E at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 15,889 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in October.

That was a rise of 9% on the 14,628 visits recorded during September, but 23% lower than the 20,556 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 14,467 visits to A&E departments run by Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 14% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 11% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust:

In October:

There were 85 booked appointments, up from 58 in September

62% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

976 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients

Of those, four were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 71 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

