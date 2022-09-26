Road closures: almost a dozen for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 1 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass at Binley Woods roundabout / new bridge, 24/7 Lane closures on A46 main carriageway and closure of new slip roads for construction works on new Bridge slip roads and roundabout.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound and northbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am November 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from midnight, October 1 to 11.59pm October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions leamington and A45 festival roundabout, lane closures for verge drainage works.