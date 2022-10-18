Road closures: almost a dozen for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from midnight, August 1 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass at Binley Woods roundabout / new bridge, 24/7 Lane closures on A46 main carriageway and closure of new slip roads for construction works on new Bridge slip roads and roundabout.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound and northbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

• A46, from 8pm October 13 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leamington north to festival, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am December 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 2, Police rolling road block for camera testing/calibration.