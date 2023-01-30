Road closures: five for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am March 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct two, lane closures for resurfacing works.