Road closures: more than a dozen for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A45, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End Roundabout to B4082, lane closures and carriageway closures on main carriageway and roundabout with speed restriction for survey/inspection works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am August 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A446, from 9pm March 21 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 2 to 4 northbound and southbound, Lane and carriageway and associated slip road closures for bridge joint replacement.

• M6, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M6, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for vegetation clearance / cutting.