Road closures: more than a dozen for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A446, from 9pm March 21 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 2 to 4 northbound and southbound, Lane and carriageway and associated slip road closures for bridge joint replacement.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A45, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End Roundabout to B4082, lane closures and carriageway closures on main carriageway and roundabout with speed restriction for survey/inspection works.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am August 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 soutbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closures leading to a closure of carriageway between the slip roads for new technology installation.

• M6, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3, Lane closure for road survey works.

• A45, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45/A46 Festival roundabout and slip roads, Partial island and slip closures for footbridge works.

• M6, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M6, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closures for vegetation clearance.

• A46, from midnight, June 6 2022 to 6am December 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 from Leamington Road to Festival Island northbound and southbound, Contraflow with speed restriction in place for Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.

• A46, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh, junction between exit and entry slip roads, carriageway closure for Bridge construction works, between the exit and entry slips with an up and over diversion.