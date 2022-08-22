Road closures: more than a dozen for Coventry drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Coventry will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A446, from 9pm March 21 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 2 to 4 northbound and southbound, Lane and carriageway and associated slip road closures for bridge joint replacement.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from midnight, August 1 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass at Binley Woods roundabout / new bridge, 24/7 Lane closures on A46 main carriageway and closure of new slip roads for construction works on new Bridge slip roads and roundabout.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound and northbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am November 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm November 25 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 2, Police rolling road block for camera testing/calibration.

• A45, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Toll Barr to Festival roundabout, mobile lane closures on roundabout and exit slip road for survey works.

• M6, from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both direction jct two to jct four, lane closures for communications works for stopped vehicle detection system works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Festival to Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, lane closures for drainage works.