Road closures: nine for Coventry drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Coventry will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Coventry will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am December 19 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8.30pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions M6 jct two roundabout to A46 Clifford Park roundabout, short stop activities with police rolling road block for survey works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, M6 jct two to Ansty Business Park, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, A428 roundabout to M6 jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.

• A46, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 southbound, M6 jct two loop to A46, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.