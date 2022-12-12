Road closures: nine for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.



And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am December 23 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound and northbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am January 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct two to A46, lane closures for central reservation works.

• M6, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M6, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct 2, lane closure for carriageway works.