Road closures: nine for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• M6, from 9pm April 17 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct four, lane closures with switching for drainage.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leamington Road jct to Festival roundabout, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am May 27 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm April 4 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct 1, lane closures for communications works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.