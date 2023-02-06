Road closures: six for Coventry drivers this week

Drivers in and around Coventry will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am March 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Thickthorn Roundabout to Stoneleigh Road jct, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.

• A46, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Festival jct to Thickthorn and Stoneleigh southbound, entry slip road, Lane and slip road closures for inspection / survey works.