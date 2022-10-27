Seven more deaths recorded in Coventry
There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Coventry.
A total of 933 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 926 on the week before.
They were among 20,132 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.
A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.