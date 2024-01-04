Social care services given new ratings in Coventry

A pair of social care services have been given new scores in Coventry in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Information from the CQC reveals two services in Coventry have received ratings from the start of December.

Parkgate Road was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on October 30. The rating was published on December 2.

On December 21, Universal Care and Support Services Ltd was judged to be 'good'. The care home had last been inspected on November 29.

The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.