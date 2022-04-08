Three more deaths recorded in Coventry

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.
The dashboard shows 790 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 787 on Thursday.
It means there have been 32 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.
They were among 17,468 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.