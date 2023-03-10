Register
Three more deaths recorded in Coventry

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Coventry.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,015 people had died in the area by February 23 – up from 1,012 on the week before.

They were among 21,759 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 184,317 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 23.