Three more deaths recorded in Coventry

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Coventry.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,015 people had died in the area by February 23 – up from 1,012 on the week before.

They were among 21,759 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.