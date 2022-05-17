Two more deaths recorded in Coventry

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:57 pm

A total of 827 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 17 (Tuesday) – up from 825 on Monday.

They were among 18,273 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 154,454 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 17 (Tuesday) – up from 154,273 on Monday.

