Two more deaths recorded in Coventry

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.
A total of 841 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 24 (Friday) – up from 839 on Thursday.
They were among 18,504 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,564 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 24 (Friday) – up from 156,496 on Thursday.
Reduced testing means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 1.7 million people had Covid-19 last week.