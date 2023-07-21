University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 16 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.