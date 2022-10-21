University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 104 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 104 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 99 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 93% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 54.

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.