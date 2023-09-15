University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 10 was down from 31 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,356 people in hospital with Covid as of September 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 43% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to September 8.