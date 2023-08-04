University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 30 was up from 17 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 34% in the last four weeks.