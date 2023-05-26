University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 28 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from 32 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 34.
Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.
The figures also show that 12 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to May 22. This was down from 20 in the previous seven days.