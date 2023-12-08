University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 29 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 29 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 3 was down from 37 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 20 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to December 1.