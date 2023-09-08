University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 31 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that 13 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to Sep-01.