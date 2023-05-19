University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.



NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was down from 36 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 50.

Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.