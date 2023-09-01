University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 35 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 35 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 35 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was down from 42 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 28 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to August 25.