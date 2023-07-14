University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 36 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 36 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.

Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.