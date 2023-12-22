University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 38 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 17 was up from 28 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,390 people in hospital with Covid as of December 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 38% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 33 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to December 15.