University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 38 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 38 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 17 was up from 28 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,390 people in hospital with Covid as of December 17.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 38% in the last four weeks.