University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 41 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 41 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was down from 45 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 7% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 38 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to January 19.