University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 42 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was down from 44 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 34 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to August 11.