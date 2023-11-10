University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 42 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from 67 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 26 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to November 3.