Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 44 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 44 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show 39 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to August 4.