Register
BREAKING

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 45 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 45 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 45 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 12 was up from 42 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,691 people in hospital with Covid as of November 12.

Most Popular

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 24 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to November 10.