University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 50 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 50 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 75 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 51% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 103.

    Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.

    The figures also show that 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to April 17. This was down from 49 in the previous seven days.