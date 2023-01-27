University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 52 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 52 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was down from 75 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 50% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 104.

Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.