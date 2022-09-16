University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 53 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 53 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 36% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 83.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.