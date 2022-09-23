University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 54 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 54 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 37% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 86.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 37 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from 31 in the previous seven days.