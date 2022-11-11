University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 59 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 59 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 67 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 99.
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 22 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 35 in the previous seven days.