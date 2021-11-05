University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 64 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 64 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 45% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 44.

Across England there were 7,510 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 859 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.