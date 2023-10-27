Register
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 64 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 64 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 22 was down from 78 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show 42 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to October 20.