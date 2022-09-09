University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 65 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 65 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was down from 84 on the same day the previous week.
There were 89 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.
The figures also show that 46 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to Sep-05. This was down from 71 in the previous seven days.